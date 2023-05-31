GMA to Launch 14 Titles in Africa

Philippine media company GMA Network has secured deals to air 14 of its shows in Africa. Through GMA Worldwide, the company sold a total of 492 hours, with the shows set to air on major TV stations in Africa from 2023 to 2024.

Dramas The First Nanny (First Yaya), The First Lady, Once Again, Someone to Watch Over Me, and Impostora will be available this year in 41 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Series Crocodile Whisperer (Lolong), The Fake Life, Sahaya, and Hidden Lies (Anak ni Waray vs Anak ni Biday) are set to be shown in those countries the following year.

Also to premiere in Ghana this year are Filipino series Article 247, Rhodora X, Love of My Life, Broken Faith (Magkaagaw) and Beautiful Strangers.