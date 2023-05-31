eOne Acquires ‘The Black Hand’ Series

Entertainment One has secured the international distribution rights (excluding Australia and Scandinavia) to the three-part true crime factual series, The Black Hand.

Through the frame of his own family and experience, actor Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) unravels an era of extortion, arson, kidnap, mayhem and murder by The Black Hand, Italian criminals targeting their migrant countrymen in Australia’s deep north. Across a decade of bloodshed through the rise of Italian fascism and a looming world war, a besieged Italian population finds the courage to battle old world ways and grasps the opportunity to thrive.

“The Black Hand is truly the definition of premium factual,” said Kate Cundall, vice president, Acquisitions, eOne. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to take to market a hugely popular genre like true crime with some amazing auspicious.”

The Black Hand is produced by Wildbear Entertainment for The ABC in Australia.