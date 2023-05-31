All3Media Strikes New Deals for ‘Marriage’

All3Media International has licensed drama series Marriage to PBS Distribution. All episodes of the series are now available in North America on PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece Prime Video.

Further deals have been confirmed across Europe with Telekom-owned streaming platform Magenta TV securing SVoD rights in Germany, in addition to acquisitions by YLE (Finland), Canal+ (Austria), DR (Denmark), SVT (Sweden) and Filmin (Spain).

Led by Sean Bean (Time, Broken, Game of Thrones) and Nicola Walker (Last Tango in Halifax, The Split, Unforgotten), the series is written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski (Mum, Him & Her) and produced by The Forge and The Money Men for BBC One in association with All3Media International.

The four-part drama delivers a close-up portrait of the 30-year marriage of Ian (Bean) and Emma (Walker) and sees them deal with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of long-term relationships. Marriage follows Ian and Emma as they negotiate the ups and downs of their long-term relationship while navigating a new chapter in their lives.