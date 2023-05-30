HGTV Greenlights New ‘Cheap Old Houses’ Series

Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, stars of the series Cheap Old Houses, will take their love of older homes to the next level in a newly greenlighted HGTV series slated to premiere in spring 2024. The eight-episode season will follow Ethan and Elizabeth as they guide hopeful homebuyers in New England through the journey of purchasing, preserving and restoring their own property bargains.

They will take the buyers on tours of two houses with historical significance and architectural uniqueness—and both listed at under $199,000—and help them decide which is their dream project. Then, joined by designer Jennifer Salvemini and architectural designer Scott Reed, they will overhaul the properties into beautifully restored homes with vintage charm.

Starting today, HGTV invites its fan base to cast their vote on Instagram for the title of the new series. Fans can choose their favorite from three potential titles: Who Wants to Buy a Cheap Old House?; Desperately Seeking a Cheap Old House; and Who’s Afraid of a Cheap Old House?. Ethan and Elizabeth will reveal the winning title on their Instagram account on June 14.

The new series is produced by Critical Content in association with Roberts Media.