French Riviera Film Fest’s Winners

The fifth annual French Riviera Film festival, held on May 19-20 in Cannes, France, has revealed the winning shorts of the 2023 competition, the announcement was made today by festival co-founders Gotham Chandna and Nicole Goesseringer Muj.

First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Scheduled during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event that includes screenings, Global Entertainment Showcase, VIP receptions, and closing gala awards ceremony.

Featuring the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries, the 2023 FRFF winners are:

Best Drama – Till I Return

Best Comedy – A Bad Shag

Best Documentary – The Key To Heaven

Best Sci-Fi/Horror – Storage

Best Animation – Somewhere

Experimental – Totem

Best Fashion/Lifestyle – SALT

Best Music Video – Love Louder – The Meeps

Best Microshort – 13 Days Before Winter

Activism – Chinese Laundry

Best Director – Ramy Moharam Fouad (Till I Return)

Best Actress – “Juliet” Lynn Cohen, Diane Cossa, Amelia Sorensen (Wherefore Art Thou?)

Best Actor – Michaël Balducchi (A Bad Shag)

During the festival, Rising Star and Industry Excellence Awards were also presented. At the VIP opening reception at Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery, Nigel Daly, Officer of the Order of the British Empire, and writer-filmmaker Louise Salter were presented with the 2023 Industry Excellence Award, and Armenian American actress/filmmaker/entrepreneur Diana Madison was awarded with the Rising Star prize. The Industry Excellence Award was also presented to Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap during the closing gala reception at Eden Hotel & Spa. Festival attendees and participants included filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.