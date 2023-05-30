ABC and ZDF Travel to the ‘Super Happy Magic Forest’

Banijay Kids & Family’s sales division Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution has closed pre-sales with ABC (Australia) and ZDF and ZDF Studios (Germany) for its upcoming animation Super Happy Magic Forest. The series is produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, with Movimenti Production (both Banijay Kids & Family companies), and broadcast partners BBC and Rai Kids.

Super Happy Magic Forest is a comedy quest adventure featuring five heroes led by the outgoing and courageous faun Hoofius; they battle villains, share journeys, and have a good time as they learn how to be true heroes and how to quest sensibly. The series is based on the picture books of the same name by Matty Long.

The 52 x 11’ 2D animated series for 7+ years is directed by Ruth Ducker (Oddbods, Floogals), producer is Georgia Dussaud (Best & Bester, Watership Down), with Ciaran Murtagh and Andrew Barnett Jones (Mr Bean: The Animated Series, Ninja Express) serving as head writers.