Cannes Film Fest’s Winners

The Palme D’Or of the recently concluded 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival went to a young French filmmaker: Justine Triet, director of Anatomie d’une chute, a tense judicial thriller about a woman who must prove her innocence. Best Director went to Tran Anh Hung for La Passion de Dodin Bouffant. Hung had won the Camera d’Or for Best First Feature with The Scent of Green Papaya in 1993; this year, the same award went again to a Vietnamese director, Pham Thien An, for Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell. The award for Best Screenplay went to Sakamoto Yuji for Monster, directed by Kore-Heda Irokazu.

The Jury Grand Prix went to Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, based on the novel of the same name by British writer Martin Amis, who died last week. It’s a story about Auschwitz as seen by its manager, who lives in a cottage right next to the horror camp. The film also earned the CST artist-technician prize for Johnnie Burn, who was responsible for sound editing.

Anatomie d’une chute and The Zone of Interest share the same lead actress, Sandra Huller, who was given as a favorite, but the Best Actress award went to Merve Dizdar for Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses. Best Actor went to Koji Yakusho for his performance in Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days.

The Jury Prize went to Aki Kaurismaki’s Les Feuilles Mortes. Best short film was Flóra Anna Buda’s horror film 27. Special Mention to Iceland’s Fár directed by Gunnur Martinsdottir Schündler.

L’œil d’or – Year of the documentary went ex aequo to Les Filles d’Olfa by Tunisian Kaouther Ben Hania, and Kadib Abyad (The Mother of all lies) by Asmae El Moudir, a co-production between Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.