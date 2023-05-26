Strong Studios to Develop ‘Hall Mills Murders’ Series

Strong Studios is developing new true crime drama series Hall Mills Murders, based on a 1922 case that captured the nation and flooded the tabloids.

On an early September morning, two dead bodies are discovered in the New Jersey countryside. Identified as the town’s married priest, Edward Wheeler Hall, and his mistress, Eleanor Mills. Upon The pair had been brutally murdered and salacious love notes are torn and scattered at their feet. The mystery of their deaths whips the press into a frenzy, threatens to destroy one of the world’s wealthiest families, and sends a “down on his luck” reporter on a chase to break the story of a lifetime.

Peabody Award-winning writer Michael Angeli (Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The 100) sets to serve as showrunner and executive producer for the eight, one-hour episodic series.