OUTtv Orders First Original U.K. Commissions

OUTtv has announced its first original U.K. commissions with unscripted interactive comedy series Rosie Runs Riot and stand-up comedy series Live at the Queer Comedy Club joining the service. The series will both launch on OUTtv globally later this year, and simultaneously on its U.K. channel Froot.tv.

Rosie Runs Riot (6 x 15’) is a bite-sized show from drag queen Rosie Beaver. Each week Rosie engages the general public about whatever is on her brain. Rosie will be joined by special guests from the London Drag Scene for some episodes including Miss Moppe, LoUis CYfer and Richard Energy.

Live at The Queer Comedy Club (6 x 22’) is a stand-up comedy series featuring a selection of comedians performing live at The Queer Comedy Club in North London.