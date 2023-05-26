‘Norwegian Offspring’ Wins Cinef Top Prize

The Cannes Film Festival’s La Cinef Jury — presided by Ildikó Enyedi and comprised of Ana Lily Amirpour, Shlomi Elkabetz, Charlotte Le Bon and Karidja Touré — has awarded the La Cinef Prizes during a ceremony held in the Buñuel Theater in Cannes yesterday.

The winner of the 2023 La Cinef was Denmark’s Norwegian Offspring by Marlene Emilie Lyngstad. Second prize went to South Korea’s Hole by Hyein Hwang, while third prize went to Morocco’s Moon (“Ayyur”) by Zineb Wakrim.

A total of 2000 short films were submitted by film schools from all around the world this year. Fourteen short fictions and two animated short films were picked for the competition.

La Cinef, part of the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival and now in its 26th edition, selects short and medium-length films each year from film schools all over the world.

Photocredit: Joachim Tournebiz/FDC