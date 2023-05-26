Jesse Collins Entertainment to Produce Emmys

Jesse Collins Entertainment will executive-produce the 75th Emmy Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Los Angeles on September 18 on FOX.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to produce the 75th Emmy Awards and look forward to working with Frank, Allison and everyone at the Television Academy and Fox to continue the legacy of amazing and unforgettable Emmy broadcasts that shine a light on some of the most amazing people in our industry,” said Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

“As proud long-term partners of the Television Academy, we are excited to be the home network for the Emmy Awards’ 75th Anniversary,” said Allison Wallach, president of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “This year’s ceremony, steered by Jesse, Dionne and Jeannae, promises a special evening honoring the incredible work of our peers and celebrating the wonderful past, present and future of our medium.”

Nominations will be announced on July 12.