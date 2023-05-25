Inaugural Children’s Content Summit in Australia

The inaugural Australian Children’s Content Summit is set to take place from August 29 to August 31, 2023 at the Pacific Bay Resort, Coffs Harbour in New South Wales, Australia.

International delegates who have confirmed their attendance include Sarah Muller, head of Commissioning & Acquisitions at BBC Children’s, Marie McCann, senior director of Children’s Content at CBC, Karen Miller, president & CEO at Cyber Group Studios, Carla de Jong, head of Production & executive producer at Sinking Ship Entertainment, and Joe D’Ambrosia, EVP & general manager at Sony Pictures Television, among others.

Among the local representatives scheduled to participate are Libbie Doherty, head of Children’s Content at ABC, Jenny Buckland, CEO of the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, Grainne Brunsdon, head of Content at Screen Australia, Nakul Legha, content executive at Netflix, and Deb Richards, director of APAC Studio & Production Affairs at Netflix.

Hosted by Australian television personality and actor Mike Goldman, the event will span three days and include speaker panels, breakout sessions, roundtables, business discussions, as well as social engagements.

The Summit is presented by SLR Productions with Principal Partner, the Australian Children’s Television Foundation. The major Government partner is Screen Australia and is supported by Screen NSW and the Department of Regional NSW. Corporate sponsors include Fulcrum Media Finance, Simpsons, Hayes Knight, Silver Trak Digital, Count Out Loud, Klang and Scout Management.