FilmRise and Canal+ Partner on ‘Missing From Fire Trail Road’ Doc

FilmRise and Canal+ Docs have boarded documentary Missing From Fire Trail Road from Award-winning director Sabrina Van Tassel (The Silenced Walls, The State of Texas vs. Melissa).

The film delves into the case of Mary Ellen Johnson-Davis, a Native-American woman who disappeared in 2020, and exposes how hundreds of indigenous women continue to go missing in the U.S., perpetuating transgenerational trauma on Indian reservations.

Max Einhorn, SVP, Acquisitions & Co-Productions at FilmRise, said, “Sabrina is a brilliant filmmaker whose documentaries bring awareness to topics and subjects that are often overlooked, but are no less important. We are honored to be working with Sabrina on her follow-up to “State of Texas vs. Melissa”, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be collaborating with Canal+. The atrocities committed against indigenous communities must become a mainstream issue so we can bring about change.”

Christine Cauquelin, Group Director of Documentaries for Canal+, commented, “After acquiring The State of Texas vs Melissa, we supported Sabrina’s incredible impact campaign which helped save Melissa Lucio’s life. Today, we are thrilled to be on board of with her new film. Thousands of Native American women go missing in the U.S. in utter indifference and it is time this urgent matter be brought to the table. We are proud to accompany Sabrina, along with FilmRise, on this important documentary.”

FilmRise will handle worldwide distribution, all media, excluding France and French speaking territories overseas and in Africa (where Canal + Docs will distribute).