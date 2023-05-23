EFP Elects New Board

The 37 national film institutes of European Film Promotion (EFP) elected a new Board of Directors at the General Assembly held during the Festival de Cannes.

The Board consists of seven members, with their term of office lasting for two years. Five of the current members remain on the Board, including Simone Baumann, managing director German Films, as new vice president, Daniela Elstner, executive director UniFrance, Eda Koppel, head of Marketing Estonian Film Institute, Stine Oppegaard, manager International Relations Feature Films, Norwegian Film Institute, Markéta Santrochová, head of Czech Film Center, who has been re-elected as EFP president. Newly elected to the Board are Christian De Schutter, managing director of Flanders Image and Rastislav Steranka, director of the National Cinematographic Centre of the Slovak Film Institute.

EFP is an international network of film promotion institutes from 37 countries from throughout Europe, each representing their national films and talent abroad.

Pictured from left to right: Rastislav Steranka, Markéta Santrochová, Simone Baumann, Christian De Schutter, Eda Koppel and Stine Oppegaard. ­ Kurt Krieger/EFP. Not pictured Daniela Elstner