Supercollider Joins Forces with Idris and Sabrina Elba for New Doc Series

Premium TV and brand-led content label Supercollider, part of Zinc Media, is partnering with Idris Elba’s Green Door Pictures and Sabrina Elba’s Pink Towel to make PAID IN FULL: The Battle for Payback (w/t) for public broadcasters CBC and BBC. The new series, produced in association with Catalyst, examines the systematic exploitation of Black artists by the music industry and explores what it would look like for Black artists to receive reparations. The series is commissioned for CBC and the BBC, and funded and co-produced by a partnership between Abacus Media Rights (AMR) and Media Musketeers Studios, with AMR distributing internationally.

PAID IN FULL documents the extent of the historic injustice suffered by the music industry’s Black artists, including the disparity of profits received by them, despite having created many of the records that have driven the fabric and culture of popular music. The series will also look at the racial inequality in the music industry both today and in the past, and will document the current state of play, as well as spotlight those who are fighting for change.