Hat Trick Int’l Brings “Police Rescue Australia” to Channel 4 and TVNZ

Hat Trick International, the U.K.-based factual and scripted distributor, has closed pre-sales deals for observational documentary series Police Rescue Australia with major broadcasters in the U.K. and New Zealand. More 4 in the U.K. and TVNZ in New Zealand have both committed to the series, produced by Sydney-based indie Lune Media, ahead of its premiere on Channel 9 in Australia next month.

The show tells the tale of the New South Wales Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, a group of elite officers who specialize in high-risk incidents, such as mountain rescues, sieges, and bomb disposal. Over the course of six episodes, Police Rescue Australia introduces viewers to the brave men and women who keep New South Wales safe.