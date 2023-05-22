Cinedigm Rebrands to Cineverse

Cinedigm Corp., a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world’s largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, is rebranding to Cineverse. Along with the corporate name change to Cineverse Corp., the company’s stock symbol will also change from CIDM to CNVS. Its shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new stock symbol “CNVS” at the market opening on May 23.

The corporate name change is an important step forward in the company’s evolution into a streaming content and technology company — focused on transforming the way people discover and interact with a universe of films, television series, and other streamed content all bound together by compelling storytelling.