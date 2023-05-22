101 Films Int’l Adds Thriller “Corsicana” to Marché Cannes Film Fest Launches

101 Films International, an Amcomri Entertainment company, has acquired Corsicana, a Western thriller set in Texas. The historical drama, which is available for delivery later this year, stars Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy), Noel Gugliemi (Fast & Furious) and Lew Temple (The Walking Dead). The action-thriller tells the story of Deputy United States Marshal Bass Reeves, a real-life Black cowboy on whom, it is believed, the Lone Ranger was based.

Written by Robert Johnson and Isaiah Washington (who also directs), Corsicana sees the charismatic Reeves reunite with his former partner turned fugitive Sam Tanner. Joined by an ex-Union sharpshooter, they unite in a race against time as they track Jack Donner and his vicious gang of killers to the oil-rich Texas town of Corsicana. In addition to Corsicana, 101 Films is attending the Marché at the Cannes Film Festival with further brand-new titles Fortunes of War and War Blade.