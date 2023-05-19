Reshet Greenlights ‘Red Skies’ S2

With the Israeli premiere set for mid-June on Israel’s Reshet 13, the broadcaster announced they have greenlit the second season of Red Skies, the 8 x 50’ drama series created by Ron Leshem (Euphoria, No Man’s Land), Daniel Shinar (author of the novel Red Skies), Daniel Amsel (Euphoria, HBO+ Valley of Tears), Amit Cohen (Hulu’s No Man’s Land, Fox and Canal+ False Flag) and the director Alon Zingman (Netflix’s Shtisel).

The series, based on the best-selling Israeli novel of the same name and inspired by true events, is produced by veteran producer Yoav Gross (Carthago, Manayek) along with Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, of Access Entertainment, who serve as executive producers.

“’Red Skies’ tells a gripping story, leaving the viewer totally immersed from the first moment. We at Reshet 13 are fully confident in the success of the show and its creators which is why we’ve green lighted an additional season,” commented Meir Kotler, deputy CEO.

“’Red Skies’ is a captivating story – brought to life by a brilliant cast and crew – which embodies the type of premium-quality production Access Entertainment is proud to invest in. We are delighted the show, which tells a story of love and loss on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has been greenlit for a second season,” stated Cohen, president of Access Entertainment.