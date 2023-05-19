Prime Sells Short-Format Series to E!

Paris-based producer Prime Entertainment Group has licensed more than 100 episodes of their series Stories and Spotlight to E! Entertainment in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Spotlight and Stories are Prime’s best-selling short -format series diving into the careers of Hollywood A-list actors. Their fast-paced format allows the audience to learn all about the filmography of some of the industry’s most renowned professionals in a few minutes.

Prime’s entertainment catalog covers a wide range of content focused on the Hollywood’s industry with award-winning series broadcast globally such as Hollywood’s Best Film Directors, Meet the Costume Designers and Close Up, among others.