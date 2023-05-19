Preschool Series ‘NuNi’ to Launch on Cartoonito

Children’s entertainment company bulbKIDZ has signed a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Latin America on the animated preschool series NuNi, launching on June 5 on Cartoonito.

NuNi is a comedic educational 3D-animated series, created by the Israeli Twist Animation Studio. The short format episodes teach 3-6 year olds empathy, heart and humor as they explore familiar childhood dilemmas. NuNi and her two best friends, impulsive Abbit the Rabbit and the more rational Effi the Giraffe, present entertaining resolutions.

“We are thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery LatAm to bring the beloved NuNi series to their growing young audience. Wholesome NuNi and her friends have the fundamental ability to speak to all cultures with engaging, relatable stories that instill a love of learning through strong visual comedy,” said Nancy Koff, co-Founder and EVP Content Strategy and Global Sales, bulbKIDZ.