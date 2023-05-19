Cineflix Launches Three FAST Channels

Cineflix Rights is moving into FAST with the launch of three channels featuring more than 1,000 hours of content, which will be available to viewers on a range of platforms internationally.

The channels are being rolled out globally on various platforms, including Amazon Freevee and Xumo Play in the U.S., Roku in Canada, as well as with other partners in the coming months.

Real Disaster Channel, the first of its kind, delivers thrills and is anchored by series Mayday: Air Disaster, now in its 24th season, alongside series such as Deadly Disasters, Rogue Earth, and Dangerous Flights.

Crime & Justice taps into the global demand for true crime content, key shows include multiple seasons of series such as Bizarre Murders, Crimes that Shook Britain, and Murder She Solved.

Property & Reno is a one-stop shop for dream home inspiration, expert advice, and reveals with titles like Dream Home Makeovers with Sophie Robinson, Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever, and World’s Greenest Homes.

Tim Mutimer, CEO Rights, Cineflix Media said: “FAST is becoming an integral part of our business, enabling us to launch our must-watch shows direct to audiences worldwide. As the UK’s largest truly independent distributor, maximising IP returns for our producer partners has always been central to our strategy and rolling out FAST channels will harness the potential of our growing catalogue of content.”