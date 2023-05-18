All3Media to Rep Thriller ‘The Hunted’

Four-part primetime thriller The Hunted (working title) has been commissioned by the U.K.’s Channel 5, in association with All3Media International, to be produced by Story Films.

The 4 x 60’ series follows the story of young, single mother Rachel and her young son Liam. They’re on the poverty line, but she works all hours of the day as a cleaner to give him the best life she can. One day, Rachel is approached by a businesswoman who says she’s acting for an extremely wealthy client called Elliot and asks if Rachel can clean for him exclusively for a better pay, less hours. Gradually Elliot’s behavior towards Rachel and Liam becomes increasingly controlling. When suspicions are raised, Rachel starts to dig into his past, uncovering a dark and disturbing story from his childhood that explains his obsession with them.

Cast includes Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, Urban Myths, Archie) to star as Rachel with Charlie Hodson-Prior (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical) as her son Liam. Allen Leech (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Imitation Game, Downton Abbey) will play Elliot, the mysterious, wealthy businessman.

All3Media International will handle global distribution.