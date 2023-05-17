NATPE Global Returns to Miami in January 2024

NATPE Global is making its return to Miami next year from January 16 to 18, 2024 at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami. Located on the waterfront, the new convention venue will offer suites, cabanas and 100,000 square feet of exhibition space.

NATPE Global is expecting to host the major buyers and sellers of projects in development and catalog programming, as well as decision-makers from leading connected TV device manufacturers and MVPDs.

“The entertainment industry is exploding with change, creating new distribution opportunities and innovative ways to monetize content. At the same time, securing early access to new hit programming has never been more competitive or crucial,” said Russell Goldstein, president and CEO of the event’s owner, Brunico Communications. “NATPE Global brings the entire media ecosystem together under one umbrella to do business in the world’s most valuable market for content.”