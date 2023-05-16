Writers Picket NBCUni Upfront

NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation, held yesterday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, was characterized by a crowd of writers protesting outside the venue.

At the presentation, news anchors, like Willie Geist and Savannah Sellers, introduced highlights from the company’s lineup of TV shows and films.

NBC debuts a fall schedule with three new series set to premiere: dramas The Irrational and Found, and multi-cam comedy Extended Family, all of which will stream next-day on Peacock along with the rest of NBC’s entertainment lineup.

As part of NBC’s rolling development cycle, the following projects have been picked-up to pilot with decisions yet to be made on series greenlights: comedies Non-Evil Twin and St. Denis Medical, and dramas Wolf and the Murder by the Book project. If picked up to series, these shows could be possibilities for later in the 2023-24 season or could roll over to the 2024-25 season.