TelevisaUnivision Holds Upfront at Pier 36

At the TelevisaUnivision’s 2023-24 Upfront presentation, held earlier today at Pier 36 in New York City, Donna Speciale, president of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing, announced significant progress towards closing the gap of advertisers who invest in Spanish-language media, stating that TelevisaUnivision has welcomed over 110 new brands since May 2022.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, chief executive officer of ViX, the company’s streaming service, announced that the platform now has more than 30 million monthly active users globally. Gazzolo emphasized that “consumption on the platform is continuing to grow rapidly – 80 percent of consumption on VIX is content no one else has and, importantly, 63 percent of users on ViX are incremental to the massive audience we serve on linear, which means greater cross-platform reach for all of you.”

President of U.S. Networks Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer then introduced the company’s news, sports and entertainment content offering for 2023-2024. Among the highlights: TelevisaUnivision will televise the Super Bowl in Spanish on February 11; while the 48th edition of Copa America is coming to TUDN and TelevisaUnivision platforms from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

New true crime series Señales del Crimen and telenovela adaptation El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar will both premiere on ViX.

The 2023 Latin Grammys will air live from Seville, Spain on November 16, marking first-ever international telecast in the history of the show.

In addition, Univision and UniMás’s primetime programming will include telenovelas such as Vencer La Culpa and Tierra de Esperanza, as well as non-scripted franchises Mira Quién Baila, De Noche Pero Sin Sueño and Hotel VIP.