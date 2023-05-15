High Ratings for ABS-CBN’s ‘The Legal Wife’ in Malaysia

ABS-CBN’s primetime drama series The Legal Wife has been adapted in Malaysia as “Isteri Halal” and is currently leading the TV ratings race locally as it airs weeknights on Astro’s cable channel, Astro Ria.

The adaptation, produced by Radius One, stays true to the original series while highlighting Malaysian culture that appeals to its local audience — starring Malaysia’s actors Isyariana Che Azmi, Aidit Noh, and Uqasha Senrose.

First shown locally in the Philippines in 2014, The Legal Wife revolves around two childhood friends, both yearning for a father’s love and eventually the same man, entangling them in an affair filled with lust, deceit, and betrayal.

Prior to “Isteri Halal,” Astro first adapted ABS-CBN’s 2009 drama series The Two of Us. Among the ABS-CBN shows that have been recently adapted internationally are the Turkish remakes of A Mother’s Guilt and The Good Son.