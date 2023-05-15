FOX Announces Program Slate

FOX Entertainment has announced its 2023-24 program slate with six new series orders, five second season renewals and 13 additional series returns.

New series include action-drama Rescue: Hi-surf, medical drama Doc, animated comedies Krapopolis and Grimsburg, game show Snake Oil, and music guessing game show We Are Family.

Based on Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama centered on Dr. Amy Elias at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, and the soulmate she divorced.

Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of Oahu.

From creator Dan Harmon comes Krapopolis, an animated series set in mythical Ancient Greece; the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

Animated comedy Grimsburg stars Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Top Gun: Maverick), who also serves as an executive producer. Marvin Flute (Hamm) is a brilliant detective with opinions as eccentric as his taste, who can’t help but prioritize his own personal problems over the crimes he’s tasked with solving.

In game show Snake Oil, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are “Snake Oil Salesmen,” whose products are fake.

We Are Family is a music guessing game show hosted and executive-produced by Jamie Foxx and co-hosted by his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The format showcases non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member.

Returning series include second seasons of dramas Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit, comedy Animal Control, and unscripted series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and Farmer Wants a Wife.