Canada as Guest Country at FAME Week Africa

FAME Week Africa has announced that Canada will be the guest country for its 2023 edition, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa on September 3-10, 2023.

FAME Week Africa event director, Martin Hiller said “We are excited to have Canada as our guest country for the 2023 edition of FAME Week Africa. This partnership will showcase the collaboration opportunities that exist between Africa and Canada, especially in the entertainment industry. We look forward to welcoming the Canadian delegation to Africa and to working together to build stronger business relationships between our countries.”

FAME Week Africa will also include the MIP Africa market with content sessions and exhibitions to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Center on September 4-6, while various events will be held throughout Cape Town during the week.

Pictured: Canada’s Domanique Grant, who brought her soulful sound to FAME Week Africa 2022.