Argentina’s StoryLab Partners with Cimarrón

StoryLab Argentina and Cimarrón have signed a strategic partnership through which both companies will jointly co-produce audiovisual works for the international market over the next three years, including the development, production and delivery of existing formats, as well as original projects.

The alliance includes the development of television series (fiction and non-fiction), as well as feature films. The objective of both companies is to strengthen their positions in the international market, taking advantage of Storylab’s success in content development and Cimarrón’s production capacity, with facilities in Uruguay, Argentina and Mexico.

The partnership will also allow to take advantage of the tax incentives and cash rebates offered by Uruguay for filming in that country.

StoryLab was founded in 2013 by Nacho Viale and Diego Palacio and has become one of the fastest growing companies in the industry.