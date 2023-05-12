Twitter Sings Yaccarino’s Tune

As the new saying goes: “If you can’t beat them, hire them.” And this is exactly what Elon Musk has done — to revive the failing fortunes of Twitter, Musk is in talks with Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, to hire her as Twitter’s new CEO. She resigned from her NBCUni post today.

Yaccarino, who was expected to take the stage at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation this coming Monday at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, has chaired Comcast’s yearly $13 billion for global advertising and partnerships and has been the face of NBC ad sales for over 10 years. Mark Marshall has been named interim chairman of global advertising and partnerships.

Reportedly, in six weeks, Musk, current Twitter CEO, will redefine his role as executive chairman and chief technology officer.