SPI Extends Partnership with Alchimie

SPI International (a Canal+ company) has renewed its partnership with digital content aggregator and distributor Alchimie in France and additional territories.

Under the agreement, SPI will offer its two channels, FightBox and DocuBox, to viewers of Alchimie’s digital platform TVPlayer. DocuBox will also be available via Alchimie’s OnTV platform.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Alchimie, which has proven to be an excellent platform to bring our channels to viewers across multiple territories. With this renewed partnership, we look forward to expanding our viewership even further and providing audiences with unparalleled access to our high-quality combat sports and documentary content,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.

FightBox and DocuBox offer a combination of combat sports and documentary content. FightBox focuses on martial arts, boxing, and kickboxing, while DocuBox brings viewers factual entertainment, from nature and wildlife to history, science, and culture.