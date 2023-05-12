Inter Medya’s ‘Deception’ Gets Second Season Renewal

The second season of drama series Deception, produced by TIMS&B Productions and distributed by Inter Medya, has been officially commissioned by Turkish network ATV.

Starring Vahide Percin, Mustafa Ugurlu and Ercan Kesal, the series centers around the Yenersoy family, who seem to have a picture-perfect life. But events buried in the past soon come to light, creating a web of lies.

‘We are thrilled that Deception has been renewed for a second season. This show has already achieved great success in Turkey and is confidently continuing its journey abroad. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with TIMS&B Productions once again, as they have demonstrated their outstanding production quality as always. Thank you to all those involved in bringing this project to life!’ said Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya.