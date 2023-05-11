When Viewers Determine News Shows

Tucker Carlson is planning to launch a news show on Twitter after he was unceremoniously let go by FOX News last week. On FOX, Carlson hosted the network’s most popular news show, which attracted politically conservative and extreme-right viewers.

Carlson is credited as the reporter who knew exactly what his viewers wanted to hear, and when FOX pushed to report factual news that did not fit into most viewers’ narrative, they tuned off in droves.

The question now is if those viewers — which also include members of groups such as Alt Right, Proud Boys, QAnon, MAGA, and Oath Keepers — can attract advertisers. The Wall Street Journal reported, “Tucker will terrify advertisers.”

Photocredit IMDb