Up the Ladder: Banijay, Allied, Viaplay

• Allied Global Marketing has appointed Denise Parkinson as vice president of Business Development. Based in London, Parkinson will work closely with Clint Kendall, CEO, Adam Cunningham, chief strategy officer, and Kelly Estrella, chief of Marketing Operations. With more than 25 years of experience in entertainment marketing, Parkinson most recently served as Global Entertainment director overseeing business development for media platform OneFootball.

• Banijay has promoted James Townley to chief content officer, Development, and Lucas Green to chief content officer, Operations. Both parties report to chief executive officer, Marco Bassetti.

• Viaplay Group has appointed Sandra Åberg as SVP and head of Investor Relations. Åberg is currently Investor Relations director at global health company Essity in Stockholm, she will join Viaplay Group in September 2023 and report to Anders Jensen, Viaplay Group president and CEO.