eOne Brings Two New Series to The CW

Entertainment One has expanded its partnership with The CW Network to make it the U.S. home for new series The Spencer Sisters and Moonshine.

The Spencer Sisters is a female-led, light-hearted procedural that follows mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Lea Thompson) and her daughter Darby Spencer (Stacey Farber) who are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases.

The drama series is produced by eOne and Buffalo Gal Pictures. The series is created by Alan McCullough (Private Eyes, Rookie Blue) and executive produced and co-showrun by McCullough and Jenn Engels (Sort Of).

Created by Sheri Elwood, Moonshine is an epic tale of lust, legacy and lobster, set against the backdrop of financial hardship, small town intrigue and a long-buried secret that threatens to annihilate the Finley-Cullens once and for all. Corrine Koslo and Peter MacNeill play Bea and Ken Finley-Cullen, the heads of the family and owners of The Moonshine, their own little slice of paradise that is starting to become a nightmare, if only they could decide which of their flawed brood is fit to take over the business.

The series is produced by Six Eleven Media and eOne. Elwood also serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Six Eleven Media’s Charles Bishop. Jocelyn Hamilton is executive producer for eOne.