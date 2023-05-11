Abacus Media Reps ‘The Moment: How Sports Changed the World’

London-based Abacus Media Rights has picked up sales rights to Red Bull Studios’ documentary The Moment: How Sports Changed the World, directed and produced by Tom Jennings (Diana: In Her Own Worlds, Apollo: Missions to the Moon) of 1895 Films.

The feature documentary has already been acquired by streaming service Amazon Freevee in the U.K.; SBS in Australia and NHK in Japan.

Containing rare archive footage, and produced without any narration or interviews, The Moment: How Sports Changed The World, tells the story in 1995, when Nelson Mandela took a huge gamble by uniting the nation in support of the Springbok Rugby Team. The Springbok emblem was previously seen as a dreaded symbol of the apartheid regime, but when captain Francois Pienaar raises the Rugby World Cup above his head in triumph, the moment inspires a generation and leads to the present-day Springbok team representing the “Rainbow Nation”.