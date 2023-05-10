Filmstream Launches with Samsung TV Plus in Norway, Finland and Denmark

SPI International has launched its FAST channel Filmstream on Samsung TV Plus in Norway, Finland, and Denmark. The channel offers viewers access to a wide range of independent and classic movies.

Filmstream’s current catalog includes independent world cinema titles and classic movies from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others.

“We are delighted to build on our partnership with Samsung TV Plus by launching Filmstream in three additional territories. Filmstream has proven to be a popular channel among viewers worldwide, and we are thrilled to make it available to even more viewers through Samsung TV Plus following the launches in the U.K., India, Sweden, Netherlands and Australia,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.