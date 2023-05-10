Dynamic Sales for ‘Savage River’

Dynamic Television has closed a raft of sales for the Australian crime series Savage River, starring Katherine Langford. The 6 x 60’ drama series was acquired by Paramount+ (U.K. and Germany), MTV3 (Finland), TV4 (Sweden), NENT (Netherlands and Poland), OTE (Greece), CBC Gem (Canada), Streamz (Beligum), and Radio Canada (French Canada).

The series follows 25-year-old Miki Anderson, who returns to her hometown in rural Victoria after eight years in prison. But, the close-knit community of Savage River is not about to let her forget her past that easily. When a shocking murder rocks the town, Miki immediately becomes the focus of everyone’s suspicion. With the police closing in, she sets out to prove her innocence.

Savage River is produced by Aquarius Films, in partnership with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and distributed by Dynamic Television