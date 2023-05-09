Wonderworld.Fun Debuts on the Animation Scene

Kids’ TV veteran Mevelyn J. Noriega has launched Wonderworld.Fun, a new production and distribution company specializing in animation content. Noriega will serve as CEO.

Operating out of Los Angeles, the new company will work in partnership with Deepak Nayar’s production company Kintop Pictures, VFX and animation studio ReDefine (part of the DNEG Group), and Namit Malhotra’s production company Prime Focus Studios, to create, produce, and distribute animated content, as well as third-party developed and owned IPs.

Funded by Kintop Pictures and Prime Focus Studios, Wonderworld.Fun will soon unveil three new original comedy, action-adventure series that reflect a fresh and dynamic approach to the art of animation. All three shows are currently in production with studios Number9VFX, Number 9 Greece and ReDefine Originals.

Noriega has worked for many years for Splash Entertainment, departing the company as president of Distribution. Prior to that, Mevelyn worked with Mark Damon’s Vision Pictures and at Kushner Locke as vice president of Sales Administration in the film sector.