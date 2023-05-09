‘Poker Face’ Nominated for Monte-Carlo TV Fest’s Golden Nymph

Mystery series Poker Face, written, directed and executive produced by Rian Johnson (Knives Out) has been nominated for the official selection of the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival’s Golden Nymph Award. The series is produced by T-Street and MRC Television and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is The New Black) as Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

The series is created, written, directed and executive produced by Rian Johnson (Knives Out). Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are showrunners and executive producers.

The Monte-Carlo TV Festival takes place from June 16-20, 2023. The official selection will see 18 programs from 11 countries across the Documentaries & News category, as well as the Fiction category. The winners will be announced at a red carpet awards ceremony to be held at the Grimaldi Forum on the final evening of the Festival, on June 20.