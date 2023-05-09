MediaHub Partners with ABS-CBN

Istanbul-based distribution company MediaHub has signed a deal with the Philippines’ ABS-CBN Corporation. Under the agreement, MediaHub will bring ABS-CBN’s drama series to selected territories in Europe, CIS and MENA.

“We are absolutely looking forward to partnering with ABS-CBN and bringing their exceptional content to a global audience,” said Kerim Emrah Turna, managing director of MediaHub. “ABS-CBN has time and time again proven their expertise in creating memorable and relatable stories and we are proud to be partnering with them on this journey.”

ABS-CBN Corporation is the largest media conglomerate in the Philippines.