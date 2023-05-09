ComediHa! Rebrands as Amuz Distribution

Canada’s ComediHa! has rebranded as Amuz Distribution, a Quebec City-based international distribution company with a focus on comedy and feel-good scripted and unscripted content.

Current titles in the Amuz catalog include scripted comedy series Writer’s Block, studio variety format In Lieu of Flowers, dramedy series The Phoenix, and scripted dramedy series About Antoine.

Alex Avon, ComediHa!’s VP of Global Distribution said, “We are thrilled to announce the Amuz Distribution brand with a mission to bring premium feel-good comedy around the globe, especially in need in these challenging times. We look forward to meeting with many content producers and partners to add to our portfolio and keeping the world feeling good!”

The rebranding to become Amuz Distribution was made possible by a contribution by Fonds Quebecor, Canada Media Fund and SODEC.