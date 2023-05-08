Coronation Viewership Figures

The Coronation of King Charles III was watched by more than 20 million viewers in the U.K., according to data provided by the U.K. Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board. This compared to 28 million viewers for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year.

These Coronation ratings do not include those who watched in public spaces, such as pubs. They also do not include those viewers who streamed the event on services including YouTube and iPlayer, the BBC’s streaming platform.

The vast majority of the audience watched the BBC’s coverage with a peak audience of 15.5 million. ITV’s coverage reached 3.6 million viewers and Sky’s coverage peaked at 800,000. Channel 4 chose to ignore the coronation altogether, broadcasting instead 2018 movie Johnny English Strikes Again.

In the U.S. the event was covered live by all three broadcast networks, as well as CNN.