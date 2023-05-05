Paramount Stock Trips on Streaming Steps

Yesterday, shares of Paramount Global fell by 28.4 percent to $16.40 after the media group reported a first quarter loss.

Paramount results were dragged down mostly by a $511 million adjusted operating loss by its direct-to-consumer business, even though the company added some 4.1 million subscribers to its Paramount + streaming service, which now totals 60 million subs. Revenues from its direct-to-consumer sector rose by 39 percent to $1.51 billion, however costs increased 31 percent to $2.02 billion.

Paramount reported $1.7 billion in charges related to its plan to remove some programming to combine its Showtime streaming service with Paramount +.