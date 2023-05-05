Monte Carlo TV Fest’s Nominations

The 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival (running June 16-20, 2023) has announced the nominees for its Golden Nymph Awards: 18 programs from 12 countries across the News & Documentaries and Fiction categories, including three worldwide premieres, seven international premieres and two French premieres. The winners will receive their awards at a red carpet ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum on the final evening of the Festival, on June 20.

For the second year, the Public Prize award, in partnership with BetaSeries, will give fans the opportunity to participate in the festival as real jurors and enable them to reward a program in competition within the official selection.

All official selection entries within the fiction category will be presented to the festival’s attendees via public screenings in the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The complete list of nominations is available here.