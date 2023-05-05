ITV Studios and TVNZ Renew Output Deal

ITV Studios and TVNZ have renewed their long-standing first-look output deal. TVNZ has acquired more than 10,000 hours of scripted and non-scripted programming from ITV Studios in the Asia-Pacific region over the last decade.

As part of the multi-year deal, TVNZ will continue to show some of ITV Studios’ most popular series, such as Coronation Street, Emmerdale, The Chase, The Voice UK, The Voice USA, The Voice Australia and Hell’s Kitchen.

In addition, Love Island and its three English language versions from the U.K., Australia and the U.S., alongside selected international seasons from around the world, will return to TVNZ+.

The U.K.’s companion series Love Island: Aftersun and the spin-off series Love Island Games will also be available on TVNZ+ following its debut in the U.S. on Peacock in June.

Love Island is co-owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group Ltd and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. The format has been commissioned in 26 territories.