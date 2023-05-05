European Audiovisual Observatory Sets June Conference

The European Audiovisual Observatory and Portugal, which holds the Observatory Presidency for 2023, have announced a public European cinema titled “New trends and risks in the European cinema sector — A small/medium markets perspective” to be held on June 6, at the Cinemateca Portugesa in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Observatory’s Portuguese Presidency for 2023 is represented by Marta Sousa, Legal and International Affairs officer within the Portuguese national cinema institute.

The conference will bring together a panel of Portuguese industry representatives such as exhibition, film funding, distribution and production executives. The team from the Strasbourg-based Observatory, which is part of the Council of Europe, will provide an overview of the current trends in the European cinema industry and share fresh insights from the Cannes Film Festival market where the Observatory has a presence. The conference will then zoom in on the Portuguese national cinema industry and focus on the specificities of the Portuguese film market. Conference entry is free.