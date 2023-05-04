Telemundo to Air Inaugural ‘Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música’

Telemundo Internacional has announced the Latin American broadcast of the first edition of Billboard Latin Women in Music, from Miami, Florida. The two-hour show will air this Sunday, May 7, starting at 7 p.m. (MEX).

Shakira, Ana Gabriel, Emilia Mernes, Evaluna, Goyo, Thalia, Maria Becerra will be among the stars to be honored.

Billboard Latin Women in Music celebrates Latin American women who have made an impact on music through their artistic achievements or notable and tangible actions that have generated recognition and opportunities for women, making a positive change in the industry as a whole.

Global superstar, singer-songwriter and multi-Grammy Award winner Shakira will be honored with the 2023 Woman of the Year Award, while Ana Gabriel will receive the Living Legend Award; Emilia Mernes will receive the Artist on the Rise Award; Evaluna will receive the Tradition and Future Award; Goyo will receive the Agent of Change Award; and Thalia will receive the Global Powerhouse Award.