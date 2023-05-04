Germany’s Studio 100 Film has added North to its animation film slate. Produced by PictoryLand, the Norwegian CGI film is currently in pre-production with delivery planned for the end of 2024.

North is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Snow Queen, and is aimed at kids and families with a runtime of 85 minutes. Directed by Bente Lohne and produced by Haakon Gundersen (Flight of the Navigator, Free Jimmy), the film follows the journey of Gerda, who embarks on a dangerous mission to save her best friend Kai from the Snow Queen’s icy grip.

Joining the project as consulting producer, Academy-Award-winner  (Toy Story) and Pixar Animation co-founder Ralph Guggenheim, commented: “There is a long tradition in animation of taking classic stories from the past and re-telling them in new ways for a new generation. ’North’ takes its inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, as a contemporary adventure for family audiences everywhere. I am thrilled to be working with PictoryLand and Studio 100 on this exciting new project!”

Studio 100 Film will cover all worldwide film sales except for the Scandinavian territories.

